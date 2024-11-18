Zelensky, responding to reports of long-range strikes, says the missiles will speak for themselves

Zelensky, responding to reports of long-range strikes, says the missiles will speak for themselves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the missiles would "speak for themselves" following reports that Washington had authorized Kyiv to carry out deeper strikes into Russia using U.S.-made missiles.

Two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision revealed the significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict earlier on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Reuters "Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions. But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves," he said in his evening address.

News.Az