Zelensky says Russia deliberately targeted SOCAR facility in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Russia for a deliberate strike on an energy facility owned by Azerbaijan’s oil giant SOCAR in Odesa.

“This was a deliberate Russian attack on an energy facility in Odesa belonging to an Azerbaijani company. In other words, it is a strike against our relations and energy independence,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

The attack occurred overnight on August 17–18, when Russian forces deployed Shahed-type drones—loitering or kamikaze munitions—targeting the SOCAR depot near Orlivka. Eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions and fires at the depot and nearby infrastructure, including a Nova Poshta terminal and other SOCAR fuel facilities.

Earlier this month, on August 8, Russian drones struck another SOCAR depot in Odesa, igniting a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline, with four SOCAR employees reported injured.


