Yandex metrika counter

Russia strikes SOCAR gas station in Ukraine’s Odesa -VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia strikes SOCAR gas station in Ukraine’s Odesa -VIDEO
Photo: Ukrainian Telegram channels

On Sunday, the Russian military launched drones and missiles across Ukraine, hitting multiple targets in Odesa.

“Shahed” drones struck a terminal of the postal company Nova Poshta and a gas station operated by Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

On August 8, Russian drones hit a SOCAR oil depot in the Odesa region, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four SOCAR employees were reported injured.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      