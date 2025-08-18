Russia strikes SOCAR gas station in Ukraine’s Odesa -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sunday, the Russian military launched drones and missiles across Ukraine, hitting multiple targets in Odesa.

“Shahed” drones struck a terminal of the postal company Nova Poshta and a gas station operated by Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

On August 8, Russian drones hit a SOCAR oil depot in the Odesa region, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four SOCAR employees were reported injured.

News.Az