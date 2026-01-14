Zelenskyy to declare energy emergency after Russian attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to address disruptions in power supplies caused by ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy acted as emergency crews proceeded with round-the-clock efforts to restore power and heating supplies thrown into disarray, particularly in Kyiv, by a Russian attack last week. Repairs have been compounded by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dipping close to -20 Celsius.

"The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe," Zelenskyy wrote in English on the X social media platform.

"Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector ... Many issues require urgent resolution."

Zelenskyy said a permanent coordination headquarters would be set up in Kyiv, with Denys Shmyhal, first deputy prime minister and newly appointed energy minister, overseeing the work.

