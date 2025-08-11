Zelenskyy: 1,400 Russian drones attacked Ukraine last week ahead of Trump-Putin summit - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russian forces launched over 1,400 strike drones and 1,000 aerial bombs against Ukraine in the past week, underscoring the intense military pressure just days before a highly anticipated U.S.-Russia summit.

The summit, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, will mark the first in-person meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump’s return to office. The meeting aims to explore possible pathways toward ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings. In just the past 24 hours on the front, there have been 137 combat engagements, and this is the case every day. The Russian army is not reducing its pressure.… pic.twitter.com/FcpEOTiIXW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 11, 2025

Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to emphasize that despite international demands, Russia continues its aggressive campaign without any sign of willingness to negotiate. "Another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings," he wrote.

On the front lines, fierce fighting continues. Ukrainian forces from the 32nd Brigade reportedly eliminated 209 Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector alone, according to Zelenskyy. "We are defending the lives of our people and strengthening our air defenses," he added, stressing that diplomatic efforts must reflect the realities on the battlefield.

The recent Russian attacks resulted in at least seven deaths and nearly 50 injuries in the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on August 11.

Zelenskyy criticized Moscow for prolonging the conflict and warned against rewarding aggression. "Concessions do not persuade a killer. But truly strong protection of life stops the killers," he stated.

Despite repeated calls by the U.S., Kyiv, and European countries for an unconditional ceasefire, Moscow has rejected these proposals and intensified drone and missile attacks throughout the summer.

Efforts toward peace saw some movement last week after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow. Following this, Trump announced the summit and indicated that Moscow might be open to negotiations involving territorial "land swaps," although details remain unclear.

News.Az