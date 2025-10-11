Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy approved new sanctions against Russia

Source: Reuters

On October 11, Ukraine introduced new anti-Russian sanctions, News.az reports citing CNN.

The restrictions targeted individuals and companies involved in supporting the Russian military machine and circumventing sanctions.

"Today we synchronized sanctions with Japan — I signed a corresponding decree. The sanctions list includes leaders and companies that provide profits to the Russian military machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment," noted Zelenskyy.


