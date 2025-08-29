Zelenskyy urges security talks at leaders’ level, calls on Trump to join

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine should be “urgently” elevated to a leaders’ level, including participation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking in Kyiv during a press conference with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv seeks robust commitments from its allies as part of any peace deal to end the ongoing war with Russia, now in its fourth year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We need the architecture to be clear to everyone,” Zelenskyy said. “Then we want to connect with President Trump during a meeting… and tell him how we see it.”

He also called for allies to ratify security guarantees through their parliaments, stressing the need for legally binding assurances rather than agreements like the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security promises.

Zelenskyy plans to continue discussions with European leaders next week to outline what he described as NATO-like commitments.

