- News
- Bangladesh-china
Tag:
Bangladesh-china
-
-
-
India has asked Bangladesh to accelerate the verification process of individuals identified as illegal immigrants amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries, according to reports.08 May 2026-10:11
-
-
Pakistan have suffered a major setback ahead of the opening Test against Bangladesh national cricket team after star batter Babar Azam was ruled out with a left knee injury.08 May 2026-09:11
-
-
A total of 47,054 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia through 120 Hajj flights.06 May 2026-15:42
-
-
Bangladesh faces a rice deficit of over 200,000 metric tons after heavy pre-monsoon rains and upstream water inflows damaged the main crop in the northeastern haor wetlands during peak harvest.05 May 2026-23:29
-
-
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday presented a 12-point plan in parliament aimed at transforming Dhaka into a clean and green city.29 Apr 2026-15:57
-
-
Bangladesh has officially entered the nuclear power era as fuel loading has begun at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.28 Apr 2026-15:29
-
-
Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths linked to measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 251 since mid-March, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.25 Apr 2026-18:41
-
-
Bangladesh has raised a nationwide security alert after receiving intelligence suggesting potential militant attacks on key locations, including the parliament complex, religious sites, and security establishments.25 Apr 2026-14:42
-
-
A crackdown appeared to have quelled the pirate gangs terrorizing the world's largest mangrove forest, but a decade later, they have resurfaced, kidnapping and extorting the people trying to earn a living along its network of rivers.24 Apr 2026-19:43
-