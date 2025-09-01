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China Summit
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A major U.S. business delegation accompanying President Donald Trump to China this week signals that Washington and Beijing are trying to stabilize critical economic ties despite years of geopolitical confrontation, technology restrictions and trade disputes.12 May 2026-22:49
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Security around Beijing's historic Tiananmen Square has been heightened for days, with rumours on social media swirling of a special parade or some big, choreographed event.12 May 2026-03:57
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US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week as both sides attempt to stabilize relations strained by trade tensions, Taiwan and the Iran conflict. The summit, scheduled for May 14–15, will mark the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade.10 May 2026-09:44
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The White House said Wednesday that a much anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing on May 14-15, after it was postponed because of the US-Israeli war against Iran.26 Mar 2026-12:09
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China will host the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, from April 29 to 30, with a strong focus on showcasing technological achievements and accelerating digital innovation, officials said on Tuesday.24 Mar 2026-13:54
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The China Visitors Summit (CVS) Baku 2025, organized by the State Tourism Agency, has opened in Baku for the first time, bringing together Chinese and Azerbaijani tourism representatives.17 Nov 2025-13:40
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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened a high-stakes diplomatic push in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, meeting defence ministers from China and India on the sidelines of a major Southeast Asian security summit.31 Oct 2025-09:49
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U.S.-China trade frictions appear to be easing ahead of the anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.26 Oct 2025-18:59
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Just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump praised “progress” in negotiations with China, both sides are now racing to rescue a planned Xi-Trump summit as tensions spike over trade and technology.23 Oct 2025-10:20
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Putin’s participation in the SCO summit in Beijing and his talks with Xi Jinping underscored that Moscow and Beijing are shifting from occasional cooperation to a structured alliance, focused on evading sanctions and building alternative economic pathways.21 Sep 2025-12:25
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