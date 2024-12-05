Türkiye reaffirms commitment to agreements in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to agreements made in northern Syria and emphasized the expectation that others follow suit, the National Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.

Reaffirming support for Syria's territorial integrity, the ministry warned that PKK/YPG terrorists pose a "serious” threat to regional security and Syria’s unity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Türkiye will not allow terrorist groups to exploit the instability in the region, it added, underlining Ankara's "clear" position on the fight against terrorism.The ministry said Türkiye closely monitors developments, including opposition activities in the Aleppo region."These issues reflect unresolved internal dynamics in Syria, stemming from the regime's failure to address opposition demands," it said.Türkiye has prioritized stability in the region through necessary measures and ongoing cooperation with local stakeholders, the ministry added.

News.Az