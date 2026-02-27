Ukraine gets first LNG shipment via Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will receive 90 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via Lithuania for the first time, marking a new step in strengthening the country’s energy security.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, in cooperation with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group, will ensure the supply of gas through the Klaipeda LNG terminal by the end of March, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Shmyhal, diversifying supply routes is critical as Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continues to face daily Russian attacks. Expanding import options increases system flexibility and resilience.

Naftogaz confirmed that it is importing American LNG through the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda and will independently transport the gas to Ukraine during February and March. The company said the new route complements existing import channels and reduces dependence on individual supply directions.

Ukraine is also developing additional regional routes, including the Vertical Gas Corridor, as part of broader efforts to reshape Europe’s energy security framework and limit reliance on Russian gas.

Earlier this month, Ukraine received nearly 100 million cubic meters of American LNG via Poland. Energy operators have also agreed to gradually expand gas import capacity from Poland starting in early February.

News.Az