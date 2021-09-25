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Expo Center
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Türkiye’s defense industry has recorded a major commercial milestone at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, with companies signing nearly $8 billion in export agreements during the first three days of the event.08 May 2026-15:41
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The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has officially opened at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together major global and Turkish defence industry players in Istanbul.05 May 2026-11:47
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The fourth Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo opened on Monday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with a focus on promoting the resilience of the global tourism sector.16 Feb 2026-22:48
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Azerbaijan will participate in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which is set to open on April 13 in Osaka, Japan, under the theme "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives."12 Mar 2025-10:47
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The 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX 2024, has come to a close in Baku. Running alongside it was the 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment — Securex Caspian.27 Sep 2024-17:50
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Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday viewed the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.24 Sep 2024-16:38
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