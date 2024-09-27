ADEX 2024 scale expands: Azerbaijan as a military technology hub - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX 2024, has come to a close in Baku. Running alongside it was the 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment — Securex Caspian.

ADEX is the region’s largest event dedicated to defense industry and security issues. Held every two years, international interest in the exhibition has surged following the Second Karabakh War.This year, representatives from numerous companies and official delegations from around the world came to Azerbaijan for ADEX 2024. More than 300 delegates represented countries like Algeria, Belarus, Bahrain, Hungary, Vietnam, Georgia, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Somalia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, and many others. The scale of ADEX and Securex Caspian has significantly grown this year compared to previous ones. The exhibition took up the entire Expo Center, including a new 4th pavilion and outdoor area. Over 270 companies from 40 countries participated, which is a one-third increase from the last event. Hungary, Qatar, Singapore, and Slovakia made their debut at ADEX this year.Aside from Azerbaijan, the largest pavilions were presented by Turkey, Israel, China, and Russia. In total, 14 countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus, set up national pavilions.This year also marked the debut of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense stand, showcasing modern weapon systems and special forces equipment. Visitors could also learn about specialized educational institutions under the National Defense University. The showcased Azerbaijani-made weapons highlighted the country's growing military experience and its keen understanding of what is necessary in real combat situations.Azerbaijan also unveiled two armored vehicles — the ITX-15 M and ITX-20 H — both developed in 2024. The ITX-20 H is an MRAP vehicle, designed for transporting personnel. The ITX-15 serves as an emergency support vehicle.One of the exhibition's highlights was the debut of the locally-produced assault rifle , dubbed “Turan-1.” Weighing just 3.6 kg, it has a shooting range of 1000 meters and a magazine capacity of 30 rounds. The system, designed to original standards, has already passed rigorous testing.Also making their first appearance at ADEX were the drones “Kalan” and “Sugovushan,” new UAVs that can play a vital role in strengthening the security of both Azerbaijan and its regional partners. Additionally, visitors could see the “Hilaskar” UAV, designed by cadets from the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute.Among the crowd favorites were unmanned systems, combat vehicles, military laboratories, engineering tools, arms manufacturing equipment, and various weaponry, including optics, electronic systems, radiation, chemical and biological protection (RCB), radio-electronic systems, and weapon disposal technologies.ADEX is organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry with support from the Ministry of Defense. Caspian Event Organisers and their international partner, Caspian Event Management, coordinate the event. Sponsors include Baykar, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Barzan Holdings.Running parallel to ADEX, Securex Caspian showcased cutting-edge equipment and integrated protection systems for law enforcement, border protection, rescue, fire, and special services.Several military-technical cooperation agreements were signed during ADEX-2024 and Securex Caspian. These include agreements between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry and Turkey’s Defense Industry Committee, the National Aerospace Agency and Turkey’s Aselsan, along with deals with companies from Belarus, China, Bosnia, Slovakia, Israel, and Serbia. A standout display at ADEX was organized by Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency , demonstrating the MINELAB F3 detector, designed to find all types of metals buried up to half a meter deep. As part of this demonstration, samples of Armenian landmines — including a trap mine — were shown, highlighting Armenia’s ongoing landmine terrorism. Numerous such devices have been discovered in the past year in Khankendi.ADEX 2024 showcased the event’s growing status. It’s expected that ADEX 2026 will attract even more global weapons manufacturers and military technology experts.

News.Az