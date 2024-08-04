Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that Kiev has received a batch of F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies."F-16’s are in Ukraine. We did it <…>. [Ukrainian pilots] have already begun to use them in our country’s interests," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video of his speaking to Ukrainian pilots with an F-16 jet seen behind him.
He did not specify however how many planes have reached Ukraine and where they are based.