Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that Kiev has received a batch of F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies.

"F-16’s are in Ukraine. We did it <…>. [Ukrainian pilots] have already begun to use them in our country’s interests," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video of his speaking to Ukrainian pilots with an F-16 jet seen behind him.He did not specify however how many planes have reached Ukraine and where they are based.

News.Az