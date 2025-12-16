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Framework
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A new diplomatic initiative involving Iran, the United States and regional mediators has emerged at a critical moment in the ongoing conflict that has unsettled global energy markets and heightened fears of a wider regional war.06 Apr 2026-12:30
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Compare COBIT vs. ITIL side by side – governance scope, implementation depth, and which framework delivers real operational value for your IT team.26 Mar 2026-14:26
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Shares linked to artificial intelligence surged after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang described a new platform as a potential turning point for the industry.18 Mar 2026-22:30
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The third China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Winter Sports Demonstration Zone Snow Football Tournament, branded as "Ice Super 2026," opens on Saturday evening in Harbin, with host team Longyao Bingcheng facing Belarus' Maxim Tank in the curtain-raiser.06 Mar 2026-23:22
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Kazakhstan has adopted a national biodiversity conservation and sustainable use concept for 2026-2035, Kazinform reported, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.03 Mar 2026-21:42
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India and the United States have reached a framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, a joint statement announced Saturday.07 Feb 2026-23:13
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India and the United States have released a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at lowering tariffs on Indian goods, a move that has drawn criticism from India’s opposition parties, who say it favors Washington.07 Feb 2026-10:46
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Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with United Nations Acting Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation under the new Framework Program for 2026–2030.30 Jan 2026-15:25
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