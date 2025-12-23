Finnair, Cargolux flights make emergency landings in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two international flights made emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to separate incidents.

A Finnair flight on the Helsinki–Phuket route requested an emergency landing after a passenger’s health suddenly deteriorated, News.Az reports.

According to the airport, the Airbus A350 safely touched down in Baku at 00:54 local time.

The passenger received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local medical facility. The aircraft resumed its journey to Phuket at 02:59.

Separately, a Cargolux Airlines Boeing 747 flying from Zhengzhou to Ashgabat also made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to adverse weather conditions at its destination. The aircraft safely landed in Baku at 08:32 local time.

All emergency procedures were conducted following established regulations and international aviation safety standards.

News.Az