Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to Khojaly

A group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) - 22 families (94 people) - is returning to the native Ballija village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, News.az reports.

Those returning to the village are families temporarily living in different parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.The former IDPs thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state care. They also expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands, and wished the repose of the souls of the martyrs who died along the way, as well as patience to their families.

News.Az