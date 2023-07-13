Azerbaijan continues to relocate former IDPs to liberated Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues, News.az reports.

At this stage, another 23 families have been relocated to the city of Lachin - 85 people.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

