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Sitharaman signals covid-style relief to counter West Asia crisis
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that the government is considering policy support similar to the pandemic-era emergency credit schemes to help businesses struggling with supply disruptions and rising costs fueled by the West Asia conflict.26 Apr 2026-15:14
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The United States has seized another oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean.23 Apr 2026-16:44
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The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan successfully organized a grand Indian Food Festival on 19 April 2026 at the Embassy premises in Baku22 Apr 2026-14:40
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New Delhi said two Indian-flagged vessels were involved in incidents in the Strait of Hormuz earlier today and summoned its Iranian ambassador over the matter.18 Apr 2026-20:48
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Indian shares rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains across Asian peers, as optimism around a possible peace deal between the United States and Iran pushed oil prices lower and strengthened risk appetite among investors.16 Apr 2026-11:19
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Holding the event in Kabul itself is of great importance. After a long period in which Afghanistan was excluded from full-fledged multilateral diplomacy, Central Asian countries are effectively contributing to the reformatting of the country into an active participant in international relations.10 Apr 2026-15:30
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Indian stock markets opened strongly in the green on Wednesday, buoyed by the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, along with a sharp drop in oil prices.08 Apr 2026-10:51
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