Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential may quadruple by 2030, says minister

Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential may increase four times by 2030, the country’s energy minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 14th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly in the United Arab Emirates, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Shahbazov praised the UAE's consensus on a just transition away from fossil fuels and the agreement to triple the renewable energy potential by 2030.

It was stated that Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 this year, intends to support at the national level the realization of green energy and climate goals until 2030 and beyond, and to become a driving force for global solidarity in climate action.

