Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68

According to hospital chairperson Rajendra Bahadur Singh, Thapa was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition after his health suddenly deteriorated, News.Az reports, citing The Kathmandu Post.

An ECG conducted at 7:44 a.m. confirmed his death, with doctors suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause.

“He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death,” a hospital source told the Post.

A prominent figure in Nepali cinema, Thapa had a career spanning several decades across Nepali, Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. He appeared in more than 300 Nepali films and became widely known for his iconic antagonist role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in the film Chino, which established him as one of the industry’s most sought-after villains.

Before entering films, Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s, working with leading fabric brands. He was also active in sports and played professional football for clubs in Bombay. Earlier in his career, he worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine and covered the Bhutan Coronation in 1974.

In Indian cinema, Thapa gained wider recognition for his supporting role in Mary Kom, which earned him a Filmfare nomination. He had made his Bollywood debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye and later appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Bhojpuri productions.

Thapa also served as chairperson of the Everest Film Academy. His most recent screen appearance was in the film Eklo.

While his family members reside in Mumbai, Thapa had been living in an apartment in Kathmandu. Hospital sources said a formal announcement would be made after the arrival of his family.