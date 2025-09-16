Nepal’s deadly protests hit tourism as arrivals drop 30%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal’s deadliest protests in decades have struck at the heart of the country’s tourism industry, just as the peak trekking season begins.

The violent anti-corruption demonstrations, triggered by a now-lifted social media ban, left 72 people dead and over 2,000 injured, forcing former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign. Kathmandu’s popular tourist hub Thamel, usually bustling with trekkers, remains quiet, with shops, pubs, and restaurants largely deserted, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tourism authorities and hotel owners said arrivals are down 30% from last year, with widespread booking cancellations.

“I am sitting outside idle because there are no tourists … Many groups have cancelled in September,” said trekking operator and restaurant owner Ram Chandra Giri, adding that 35% of his guests had pulled out.

Several countries have issued travel advisories against non-essential trips to Nepal after dramatic images of a burning parliament and the Hilton Hotel circulated last week.

Tourism contributes nearly 8% of Nepal’s GDP, with September to December marking the busiest period. The country typically welcomes 1.2 million visitors annually, many drawn by the Himalayas and Mount Everest treks.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi warned that damage to government buildings and hotels “might give a negative message not only to visitors but to investors as well.” Cancellation rates in recent days alone stood at 8–10%, he said.

As calm slowly returns under interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, authorities are clearing debris from charred buildings and vehicles. Business leaders remain cautiously hopeful.

“We have to be very honest while communicating ... if the situation is not good, the industry will never say visit us,” Joshi added.

Some tourists, however, said they still felt safe.

“Our family and friends asked us to come back. But we never had any insecurity,” said Franz, a 55-year-old from Germany, who was in Nepal during the protests.

Elections are scheduled for March 5, 2026, leaving the future of Nepal’s fragile stability uncertain.

