Helipad tarmac sinks as Indian president's helicopter lands in Kerala - VIDEO

A portion of a helipad tarmac sank Wednesday shortly after a helicopter carrying Indian President Droupadi Murmu landed in Kerala, local media reported.

The incident occurred at Pramadam Stadium in Poomkavu, Alappuzha district, about 161 km north of the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

🚨A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. #India



The helipad surface caved in slightly under the weight of the helicopter.

No injuries or damage to the helicopter were reported, and the president continued with her planned visit. Television footage showed security personnel, including police and fire service officials, manually moving the helicopter to a safe area.

The incident sparked concern but was handled efficiently by the ground team, ensuring the president’s schedule remained unaffected.

