Trump urges Erdogan to halt oil imports from Russia
Photo credit: BBC
US President Donald Trump urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt oil purchases from Russia, emphasizing that cutting Moscow’s energy revenues was crucial to ending the war in Ukraine.
“I’d like to have him stop buying any oil from Russia while Russia continues this rampage," Donald Trump said, during an Oval Office appearance with Erdogan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The two leaders met for talks covering defence ties, regional security and the war in Ukraine. Donald Trump described Erdogan as a long-standing friend and praised his leadership.
“When I was in exile, we were still friends," Donald Trump said, in a reference to the four years following his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.