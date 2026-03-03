Trump says new strikes targeted more Iranian leaders
Source: Reuters
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that new strikes targeted another set of Iranian leaders, asserting that the impact appears “pretty substantial.”
“There was another hit today on the new leadership, and it looks like that was pretty substantial,” he said from the Oval Office. “So they’re getting hit very hard," News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Trump did not specify who among Iran’s leadership was targeted or how many people the strikes had killed. The attack came after officials say an initial barrage of missiles over the weekend killed 49 Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
By Faig Mahmudov