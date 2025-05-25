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Prime Minister Sharif
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.14 May 2026-19:58
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described his country’s role in hosting talks between the United States and Iran as a “proud moment” not only for Pakistan but for the wider Muslim world.10 Apr 2026-23:25
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the lack of security in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran, asserting that Tehran has taken the necessary measures to ensure safe passage for non-hostile vessels through the strategic waterway.24 Mar 2026-11:40
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Iran’s drone attack on Azerbaijan, reaffirming that Islamabad and its armed forces stand firmly with Baku.06 Mar 2026-13:10
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace (BoP) on February 19 in Washington, according to the Foreign Ministry's announcement on Thursday.
12 Feb 2026-23:57
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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended birthday congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, praising the positive development of relations between the two countries.23 Dec 2025-15:14
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Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its diplomatic support to his country during his address at the UN General Assembly.26 Sep 2025-19:43
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Lahore, Pakistan has been officially designated the Ecotourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the year 2027.04 Jul 2025-14:59
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