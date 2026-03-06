Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Iran’s drone attack on Azerbaijan, reaffirming that Islamabad and its armed forces stand firmly with Baku.

In a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday, Sharif emphasized that Azerbaijan can always rely on Pakistan’s support, News.Az reports, citing the Presidential Press Service. He also highlighted the enduring friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, assuring President Aliyev that these ties will continue to strengthen.

In response, Aliyev expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s solidarity, stressing that Azerbaijan will always defend Islamabad’s just causes. He noted that Pakistan’s condemnation of Iran’s terrorist attack reflects the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

Both leaders reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan remain united in good times and bad, prepared to provide mutual support whenever needed.

On March 5, Iranian drones struck the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, hitting the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport and falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and injured two civilians, prompting Baku to strongly condemn the strike and summon Iran’s ambassador for explanations.

Azerbaijan described the incident as a violation of international law and warned that it reserves the right to take appropriate response measures if such attacks are repeated.

News.Az