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Rapid Support
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Sudan’s ongoing civil war has devastated the country’s capital, Khartoum, with hospitals, churches and key infrastructure left heavily damaged or destroyed as fighting continues between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.10 May 2026-12:15
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A United Nations investigation has uncovered evidence of large-scale atrocities in the Sudanese city of el-Fasher, where experts estimate that up to 70,000 people were killed or went missing during a massacre led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last October.01 May 2026-08:03
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Chad closed its eastern border with Sudan on Monday after clashes linked to Sudan’s civil war left five Chadian soldiers dead.23 Feb 2026-14:56
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At least 15 civilians, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday in drone strikes targeting the southern Sudanese city of Kadugli, according to a local volunteer group and eyewitnesses.04 Feb 2026-10:58
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Sudan on Tuesday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing genocide and urged the international community to take action beyond verbal condemnation.10 Dec 2025-11:15
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Sudanese authorities say 79 civilians, including 43 children, were killed in a drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan on Thursday.06 Dec 2025-10:18
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The capture of a major Sudanese army garrison in Kordofan by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) marks one of the most strategically significant developments in the country’s 19-month conflict. What initially began as a struggle between two military elites has evolved into a deeper national fragmentation, and the fall of this garrison shows just how dramatically the balance of power is shifting on the ground.03 Dec 2025-17:53
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President Donald Trump's senior Africa envoy, Massad Boulos, has dismissed claims that the U.S.'s recent proposal to resolve the Sudan civil war is "biased."25 Nov 2025-23:14
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