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Russia-islamic World
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Russia has introduced the Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone and demonstrated its catapult launch for the first time.09 May 2026-18:21
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Russia is set to hold significantly scaled-back Victory Day celebrations this year, as ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks and tightened security measures reshape one of the country’s most important national holidays.08 May 2026-13:33
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.07 May 2026-15:02
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Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw could take a more flexible view of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s planned visit to Russia if Slovakia agrees to unblock assistance to Ukraine.07 May 2026-13:37
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The unilateral ceasefire announced by Kiev was due to take effect on Wednesday, but Ukraine accused Russia of new strikes just hours after attacks killed at least 28 people in cities across the war-battered nation.06 May 2026-10:22
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral ceasefire starting at midnight on May 8 and lasting through May 9, 2026, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the victory in World War II.04 May 2026-23:50
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will unilaterally observe a "regime of silence" beginning at midnight on May 5, 2026.04 May 2026-23:44
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Editor’s note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist, a scholar of Japanese studies, and a political observer, as well as a member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.14 Apr 2026-14:37
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The World Bank on Monday revised upward its estimate for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine, placing total reconstruction needs at $588 billion as of the end of last year — up from $524 billion in its previous assessment.24 Feb 2026-16:40
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