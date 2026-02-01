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Russia Day
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Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.12 Jun 2026-12:46
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Russia marked Victory Day on May 9 with a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, though this year’s ceremony appeared significantly more restrained compared to previous celebrations.09 May 2026-09:39
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Russia is set to hold significantly scaled-back Victory Day celebrations this year, as ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks and tightened security measures reshape one of the country’s most important national holidays.08 May 2026-13:33
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Russia appears to be preparing another test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, with aviation restrictions and range closures indicating a possible launch window around May 9.08 May 2026-13:23
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Russia said Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack overnight, with Russian air defenses reportedly shooting down 347 drones across more than 20 regions, including Moscow.08 May 2026-09:18
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A two-day ceasefire announced by Russia for its May 9 Victory Day celebrations has officially begun.08 May 2026-02:01
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Amid rising tensions over ceasefire plans for Russia's upcoming Victory Day, Ukraine has carried out a large-scale drone attack targeting multiple Russian regions.07 May 2026-22:44
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The Kremlin said additional security measures are being introduced to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the country’s upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9.07 May 2026-15:36
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that he will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow.07 May 2026-15:02
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