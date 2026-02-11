Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric calm

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs urged the Chinese Embassy in Manila to remain constructive in its public messaging. Maritime affairs spokesperson Rogelio Villanueva said diplomatic responses should be delivered in a calm and professional manner, emphasizing the importance of respectful dialogue between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks followed the Philippine Senate’s approval of a resolution condemning recent statements from the Chinese Embassy, which had criticised Philippine officials over their stance on sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea. In response, the Chinese Embassy dismissed the resolution, describing it as a political move.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez also stressed the need to reduce tensions, saying bilateral relations should not be defined solely by maritime disputes.

Relations between the two countries have been strained in recent years due to repeated confrontations in contested waters. The Philippines has accused China of aggressive actions within its exclusive economic zone, including risky manoeuvres, water cannon use, and interference with supply missions. China, meanwhile, maintains that Philippine vessels are operating in waters it considers its own territory.

Analysts say the latest diplomatic exchanges highlight the fragile balance in regional relations, as both sides seek to defend national interests while avoiding further escalation.