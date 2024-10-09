Exerting pressure on Azerbaijan is pointless: Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exerting pressure on Azerbaijan is pointless, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova at a briefing she held today, News.Az reports.

Speaking about Western pressure on Azerbaijan ahead of COP29, the Russian MFA spokesperson noted that climate change is often used as a political lever by Western politicians: “This is a classic U.S. tactic. Every year, ahead of the next COP conference, Washington increases the pressure on the country that chairs this event. We witnessed this before the 2022 COP in Sharm El Sheikh, and during the conference of the parties held in Dubai last year. Even now, under a fabricated pretext, we observe increasing pressure on Azerbaijan, which chairs COP29I think that exerting pressure on Azerbaijan is pointless. Azerbaijan has been pressured numerous times on various issues. The matter is not only about the principle of the inadmissibility of pressuring a sovereign state; it is also about the fact that this topic requires the involvement of real experts, rather than being just another political stick that the United States will use to impose decisions that serve its interests."Russian MFA official elaborated that such fake news is used to artificially create hype around the popular topic of climate change: "In reality, the United States and other Western countries are negotiating an agreement on a new collective quantitative goal for climate finance, as well as the creation of an international market for carbon units. they are actually sabotaging the achievement of consensus."

News.Az