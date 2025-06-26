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Syndrome
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Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious viral infection transmitted mainly through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, and saliva. Although infections are uncommon, health experts closely monitor the disease because some forms can lead to severe respiratory illness or kidney complications.09 May 2026-06:16
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Billie Eilish has spoken about living with Tourette’s syndrome and the effort she makes to suppress her tics while appearing in public and during interviews.07 May 2026-17:51
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The phrase “deadly rodent virus” is a media shorthand most often used to describe viruses carried by rodents that can infect humans, with hantaviruses being the most likely culprit in maritime incidents.05 May 2026-21:36
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A groundbreaking discovery indicates that Viagra, a drug typically used for erectile dysfunction, might help treat a severe childhood illness.01 Apr 2026-20:48
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The BBC apologized on Monday for failing to edit out a racial slur during the BAFTA awards, explaining that it was an "involuntary" verbal tic from a Tourette's sufferer who inspired a winning film.23 Feb 2026-20:58
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The BAFTA Film Awards were briefly interrupted Sunday night when John Davidson, a man with Tourette Syndrome, shouted a racist slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award.23 Feb 2026-11:29
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French health authorities have isolated two members of a tour group who tested positive for the virus that causes Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS), the Health Ministry announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.04 Dec 2025-14:32
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A three-year-old boy, Oliver Chu, becomes the first patient in the world to receive a revolutionary gene therapy for Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. After the groundbreaking treatment in Manchester, doctors report astonishing progress in his physical and cognitive development, offering new hope for children with rare diseases.24 Nov 2025-10:10
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Japanese researchers from Mie University have developed a groundbreaking gene-editing approach that may eliminate the extra chromosome responsible for Down syndrome, according to findings published in PNAS Nexus.22 Jul 2025-16:13
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