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Tanker Attack
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China has confirmed that one of its tankers was attacked as tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Arab Emirates said it responded to missiles and drones launched from Iran.08 May 2026-15:53
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Dubai authorities have reported that the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters has been successfully contained.31 Mar 2026-09:49
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Kuwait has announced that its giant crude oil tanker, Al-Salmi, was directly targeted in an Iranian attack while anchored in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE.31 Mar 2026-08:55
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Two explosive-filled unmanned boats hit the tanker Safesea Vishnu at an Iraqi port on Wednesday, causing a massive explosion that set the vessel’s port side ablaze and gave the crew just seconds to flee, according to an initial report from its U.S. owner.14 Mar 2026-10:54
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Twenty-three Georgian sailors survived an Iranian attack on the oil tanker Zefyros in the Persian Gulf near the Iraqi port of Basra on the night of March 12, the Georgian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.12 Mar 2026-15:30
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Two oil tankers caught fire in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iraq following explosions linked to a suspected Iranian attack, leaving at least one person dead.12 Mar 2026-09:31
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its naval forces have struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, setting it ablaze.05 Mar 2026-12:54
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An oil tanker sailing off the coast of Oman was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, killing one crew member, according to the Oman Maritime Security Center.02 Mar 2026-14:43
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