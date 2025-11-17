Yandex metrika counter

Turkish-owned tanker struck by drone in Odesa

Photo credit: Report

A Turkish-owned liquefied gas tanker was hit in a drone attack in Odessa, Ukraine.

The incident occurred at the Izmail port in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. The vessel, named ORINDA, had docked carrying approximately 4,000 tons of liquefied gas when it was hit by a drone strike, News.Az reports citing local media.

It was reported that the crew has been evacuated.


News.Az 

