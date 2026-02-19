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Technical
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XRP is once again at the center of intense debate in the cryptocurrency market after a trader on X projected a possible long term surge toward the $20 level. The prediction comes as the token struggles to maintain momentum following the recent rally tied to progress on the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act in the United States Senate.27 May 2026-23:59
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The recent meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia are being assessed as an important stage in the normalisation of relations. These discussions signal a transition from political statements to more practical and technical cooperation. In particular, the talks on the delimitation of the state border indicate that the parties are focused on achieving concrete results.05 May 2026-13:17
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At least eight people were killed early Saturday in an armed attack at a bar in the municipality of Ayala in the central Mexican state of Morelos, local authorities said.18 Apr 2026-23:46
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American wars in the Persian Gulf have consistently shaped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) understanding of modern warfare and doctrinal reform.14 Apr 2026-13:52
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Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) has reached a significant milestone in international rankings, securing a position in the 701–750 range for Computer Science and Information Systems in the "QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026."26 Mar 2026-20:02
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Discover exactly how a proxy server works – from request routing and IP masking to protocol handling and performance trade-offs. A technical deep dive for engineers and power users.26 Mar 2026-13:06
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Iranian police have arrested 466 people accused of online activities aimed at undermining national security, state media reported on Tuesday, marking one of the largest security operations since the start of the conflict involving Israel and the United States.24 Mar 2026-15:12
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SpaceX’s Starship has accumulated at least two years of development delays since NASA picked the rocket as an astronaut moon lander in 2021, and is expected to require more time to clear remaining development hurdles before it can put humans on the moon, NASA’s inspector general said in a report released Tuesday.10 Mar 2026-22:12
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on February 26 to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.26 Feb 2026-23:24
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During Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government decided that the Ministry of Defense will sign a technical-military cooperation agreement with Poland's Ministry of National Defense.19 Feb 2026-18:40
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