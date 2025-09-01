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- Technology Shares
Technology Shares
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Shares of Microsoft fell 6.2% in Frankfurt on Thursday, a day after the company said it had spent a record amount on artificial intelligence in the latest quarter and reported slower growth in its cloud-computing business, unsettling investors.29 Jan 2026-11:43
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Digital imaging and technology company Teledyne Technologies reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong demand in its aerospace and defense electronics segment.21 Jan 2026-17:18
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Micron Technology’s shares in Europe surged nearly 12% after the U.S. chipmaker issued an upbeat forecast for its second quarter.18 Dec 2025-11:49
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SoftBank’s shares slid as much as 10% on Wednesday after the company sold its $5.8 billion stake in Nvidia, highlighting the funding pressures it faces to support its “all-in” strategy on ChatGPT creator OpenAI and other acquisitions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.12 Nov 2025-13:15
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Shares rebounded across Asia on Thursday after Wall Street gained on upbeat economic updates and a steady flow of strong quarterly reports from U.S. companies, News.Az reports, citing AP.06 Nov 2025-09:55
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Salesforce (CRM)shares rose more than 5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company forecast faster revenue growth in the coming years, easing investor concerns that the rise of AI tools was weakening demand for its software.16 Oct 2025-15:38
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Oracle’s (ORCL) shares climbed again on Thursday, extending a record rally from the previous session and boosting tech sector gains.11 Sep 2025-14:59
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