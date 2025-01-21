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Temperature Warning
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Earth Day 2026 arrives on April 22 as part of a global environmental observance that has evolved from a grassroots protest into one of the world’s largest civic movements. It is no longer just a symbolic day; it is now a coordinated global moment for action, policy debate, education, and community mobilization.22 Apr 2026-11:25
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Japan’s weather agency on Wednesday issued warnings for heavy snow from northern to western regions through the weekend, with authorities cautioning that some highways in central areas could close in advance.21 Jan 2026-12:59
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Heavy snowfall is expected across a broad area of Japan over the three-day holiday weekend, the weather agency said on Friday, warning of strong winds and high waves along the Sea of Japan coast and in northern regions.10 Jan 2026-13:59
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Australia is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in some areas, prompting serious warnings from the NRMA.19 Dec 2025-10:39
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Central Florida is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures as a cold front sweeps through the region on Monday morning, bringing the coldest air of the year.10 Nov 2025-16:24
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A frost advisory will take effect Thursday night, affecting four northern U.S. states.16 Oct 2025-10:45
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Japan’s Meteorological Agency has forecast extreme heat on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher.29 Aug 2025-09:12
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A second water company in the UK has announced a hosepipe ban as temperatures are forecast to rise to 32°C.11 Jul 2025-14:30
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Storm Éowyn, named by the Met Office, is set to bring severe gales to parts of the United Kingdom on Friday.21 Jan 2025-17:00
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