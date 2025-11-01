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Temple
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The former head of China's famous Shaolin Temple - known as the birthplace of kung fu - has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for crimes including embezzlement and bribery.29 May 2026-21:41
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Authorities cited by Jiji Press reported that a sacred hall associated with the Buddhist monk Kukai was destroyed by fire on Japan’s Miyajima Island on Wednesday.21 May 2026-19:40
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Archaeologists in Kyrgyzstan have uncovered the remains of a Buddhist temple complex at the ancient settlement of Ak-Beshim, a key Silk Road city located in the Chuy region.08 May 2026-12:01
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Dozens of people entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday amid rising tensions in the area.07 May 2026-16:22
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Trisha Krishnan marked the eve of her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Temple, sharing moments from her journey on Instagram. Her spiritual trip came at a politically charged time, as vote counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began and early trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay taking a strong lead.04 May 2026-11:59
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At least eight women lost their lives, and around 10 others were injured when a stampede broke out at a temple in India’s eastern state of Bihar on Tuesday, a local police officer confirmed.31 Mar 2026-11:54
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A fire broke out early Friday at a Buddhist temple in western Japan, leaving five people dead, local authorities confirmed.20 Feb 2026-14:02
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At least nine people were killed and many others injured Saturday in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.01 Nov 2025-12:27
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