On November 19, 2025, the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil was struck by a Russian missile attack targeting residential buildings, resulting in extensive loss of life and property. The attack, which occurred over 500 kilometers from the front line, underscores the increasing reach of Russian strikes into areas previously considered relatively safe.

As of December 8, 2025, the death toll has reached 38, including six children. Among the victims was a seven-year-old Polish girl, Amelia, who perished alongside her mother. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described her death as a tragic reminder of the human cost of the ongoing conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In addition, 94 people were injured, including 18 children. Search and rescue operations over four days rescued 46 individuals, including seven children, as well as three pets. Ukrainian authorities emphasized the difficulty of operations due to the severe structural damage and fragmentation caused by the strike.

Two nine-story apartment buildings were heavily damaged, with one experiencing destruction from the third to ninth floors. Residents were reportedly forced to leap from windows to escape the ensuing fire.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russian forces employed Kh-101 missiles launched from aircraft located in Russia’s Vologda and Astrakhan oblasts. The attack was part of a larger overnight campaign affecting multiple western Ukrainian oblasts, including Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv.

Authorities warned of elevated levels of toxic substances in the air, reaching six times the normal limit, prompting the administration to advise residents to remain indoors.

The Ternopil Oblast Military Administration declared November 19–21 as days of mourning, canceled entertainment events, and lowered government flags to half-mast. Public memorials, including a nationwide minute of silence, were observed by residents holding posters honoring the victims.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the missile strike as a war crime, and investigative authorities have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to intentional killing during wartime.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials highlighted the scale of the tragedy, noting the attack’s indiscriminate nature and its devastating impact on civilian life.

The Ternopil strike reflects the continuing escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, demonstrating that even cities far from active frontlines remain vulnerable to missile attacks. The loss of life, including children and foreign nationals, underscores the urgent need for international attention and accountability in accordance with international humanitarian law.

