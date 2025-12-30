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Tesla Deliveries
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Shares of Tesla fell sharply after the company reported weaker-than-expected delivery and energy storage figures for the first quarter of 2026, raising concerns about slowing momentum.03 Apr 2026-16:42
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Tesla (TSLA) is expected to release its first-quarter electric vehicle (EV) delivery numbers before the market opens, positioning the company to reclaim its title as the world’s largest seller of fully battery electric vehicles (BEVs).02 Apr 2026-16:48
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Tesla reported 418,227 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 16% from the same period last year, marking the company’s second consecutive annual decline. Total production for Q4 was 434,358 vehicles, while full-year deliveries reached 1.64 million, an 8.6% drop from 2024.
02 Jan 2026-19:15
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Tesla is expected to report a drop in fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries, as the loss of U.S. tax credits and intensifying global competition weigh on demand despite the rollout of cheaper versions of its best-selling models.30 Dec 2025-15:40
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