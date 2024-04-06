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Thunberg
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Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London during a demonstration supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers.23 Dec 2025-16:59
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Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been issued a 48-hour ban from Venice after participating in a weekend demonstration that turned the city’s iconic Grand Canal bright green, media outlets reported Tuesday.26 Nov 2025-14:59
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Israel announced on Monday that it has deported 171 activists who were detained while participating in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.06 Oct 2025-17:43
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Israeli forces intercepted and raided the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip, detaining around 200 activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.02 Oct 2025-09:26
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The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main vessels was struck by a drone while in Tunisian waters.09 Sep 2025-07:46
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Danish police on Wednesday detained activist Greta Thunberg at a protest in Copenhagen against the war in Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the student group organizing the demonstration.04 Sep 2024-12:06
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