Siberian tiger fatally attacks hunter in Russia

The incident occurred on February 15, about 20 kilometers from the village of Izvilinka in a forested area, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Authorities said the victim was delivering supplies to a feeding site when the attack took place. Law enforcement agencies informed that the man was a sailor who had returned home between voyages.

Following the fatal encounter, a special task force comprising police officers, hunting supervisors, and wildlife specialists has been deployed to track down the animal. The operation includes experts from the Amur Tiger Center, which focuses on the conservation of the endangered species.

According to Sergey Aramilev, director of the Amur Tiger Center, the tiger may have been injured and could have attacked in self-defense. Authorities continue to search for the animal while investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.