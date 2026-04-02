News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.2°C
54°F
Feels like:
10.9°C
10.9°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Time
Tag:
Time
France, UK to host Hormuz security talks on Friday
14 Apr 2026-15:54
Iran warns any attack on its ports would make Gulf ports insecure
13 Apr 2026-14:23
Military ships approaching Strait of Hormuz ‘violation of ceasefire’, IRGC warns
13 Apr 2026-10:25
Iranian navy chief mocks Trump threats to block Strait of Hormuz
13 Apr 2026-10:04
Qatar fully restores daytime maritime navigation
12 Apr 2026-21:36
Energy markets shaken by Iran’s Hormuz transit plans
11 Apr 2026-20:33
BREAKING
: Bahrain halts operations at key port in sudden shutdown
07 Apr 2026-22:54
UK cannot counter Iran missile threat, ex-minister warns
06 Apr 2026-16:30
Potential US ground operation in Iran: scenarios, risks, and timelines
04 Apr 2026-10:00
Dollar jumps as Trump Iran stance boosts safe-haven demand, markets turn cautious
02 Apr 2026-23:51
Latest News
US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
VIDEO
Tropical Cyclone Sinlaku causes widespread damage in Pacific
Russian strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 27
China’s Geely targets Japanese dominance with new hybrid tech
Stellantis Q1 shipments rise 12% to 1.4 million vehicles
Oil fluctuates as US-Iran talks and Hormuz blockade weigh
Araghchi reiterates Iran’s support for Lebanon’s “resistance” in call with Turkish FM
Kering shares fall after Gucci sales drop 8%
Over 100 ancient bamboo slips make public debut at Nanchang exhibition
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31