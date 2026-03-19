- News
- Tools
Tag:
Tools
-
-
-
The European Union has moved to tighten regulations on artificial intelligence by banning so-called “nudifier apps,” which generate non-consensual intimate images of people using AI technology, as concerns over deepfake abuse continue to rise across Europe.18 May 2026-11:22
-
-
Artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity have once again become some of the most searched and discussed technologies in the world during May 2026 as millions of users increasingly rely on AI for work, education, entertainment, business and everyday life.06 May 2026-12:50
-
-
Windows 11 maintains impressive backward compatibility, allowing users to play classic PC games from previous decades.05 May 2026-15:11
-
-
A new report reveals that 70% of artificial intelligence currently deployed within enterprises is uncontrolled, leading to significant hidden risks and escalating costs.27 Apr 2026-12:29
-
-
Las Vegas may be known as the city of sin, but in the world of tech it’s also the land of conferences.24 Apr 2026-13:46
-
-
A new survey by Epoch AI has found that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a mainstream work tool and changing the way humans do their work.22 Apr 2026-13:16
-
-
Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially introduced a new paid subscription package called WhatsApp Plus, currently appearing in the latest beta version (2.26.15.11) for Android.21 Apr 2026-14:33
-
-
Google is reportedly testing a new feature within Google Search Console titled "AI contribution," a development that has sparked significant interest among the SEO community despite a lack of public screenshots or specific details.13 Apr 2026-16:02
-
-
OpenAI is set to acquire Astral, integrating its powerful open-source developer tools into the Codex ecosystem.19 Mar 2026-18:22
-