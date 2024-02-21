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Trainer
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As Ariana Madix returns to host Love Island USA season eight, fans are eager to know if the reality star has found her own happily ever after. Following her highly publicized 2023 split from Tom Sandoval—the infidelity scandal famously dubbed "Scandoval"—the 40-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star has quietly built a rock-solid romance with fitness entrepreneur Daniel Wai.03 Jun 2026-09:53
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Spain has signed an agreement with Türkiye to purchase 30 units of the Turkish jet trainer aircraft HURJET, valued at €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion), the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat announced on Monday.30 Dec 2025-11:59
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Türkiye is progressing with testing, mass production, and planned exports of its first domestically developed advanced jet trainer, the Hurjet, after two prototypes logged approximately 340 flights and 260 flight hours, Turkish defense officials announced, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.25 Nov 2025-17:13
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Austria is looking to replace its retired Saab 105 trainers, which were phased out in 2020, by potentially acquiring new aircraft through a joint purchase with Italy of the M-346 jet trainers.06 Sep 2024-11:38
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