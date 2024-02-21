Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA comments on detention of fitness trainer in Russia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MFA comments on detention of fitness trainer in Russia

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained in Moscow, said Aykhan Hajizada, head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service.

According to Hajizada, the issue is under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

"The citizen is being provided with appropriate consular and legal assistance. If additional information appears, it will be reported to the public," Hajizada emphasized.

To note, Kamil Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. Zeynalli claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      