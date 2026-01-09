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Turkic States Organization
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Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Kazakh city of Turkistan to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, where he is joining regional leaders for high-level discussions on cooperation and integration. The visit includes participation alongside Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Turkish Cypriot representatives.15 May 2026-11:55
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An informal summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development” will be held in Turkestan on 15 May with the support of Kazakhstan.15 May 2026-09:46
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An Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, has participated in the "Kyrgyzstan – Regional Hub: Connecting Continents" International Transport Forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.25 Apr 2026-15:30
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An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place during the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.18 Apr 2026-18:21
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold several meetings on Saturday during the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to diplomatic sources.18 Apr 2026-14:10
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Azerbaijan sees a historic shift towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus after decades of conflict, a senior aide to President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 in Türkiye.17 Apr 2026-21:49
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Senior aides to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Hungary held a meeting in Budapest at the invitation of the Hungarian side within the framework of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) to discuss the outcomes of the OTS Gabala Summit, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X.27 Mar 2026-19:23
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Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev has hailed the development of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States in recent years, highlighting significant steps taken by Azerbaijan to deepen economic relations and facilitate mutual trade within the OTS.21 Feb 2026-00:13
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Editor's note: Aysel Mammadzada is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.09 Jan 2026-15:28
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