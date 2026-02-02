Azerbaijan plans tax exemptions for vintage car imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing to exempt the import of vintage vehicles from VAT, excise tax and customs duties under proposed legislative amendments currently under parliamentary review.

The initiative is included in draft changes to the Tax Code and the Law “On Customs Tariffs,” which were discussed during a recent session of the Milli Majlis. The draft law has already passed its first reading, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under current legislation, vintage vehicles are defined as cars that are at least 40 years old and have their engine, body and chassis preserved in original condition or restored to factory standards.

The proposed amendments set specific conditions for the tax exemptions. Importers will be required to present official confirmation documents issued by the relevant state authority.

The new rules would also introduce strict limits. Individuals would be allowed to import only one vintage vehicle per calendar year, while nationwide imports benefiting from the exemption would be limited to a maximum of 10 vehicles annually.

Officials say the measure is expected to lower costs for collectors and importers while supporting the preservation of historic vehicles and automotive heritage.

Experts note that similar tax exemptions are used in many countries to support classic car culture and historical preservation, while maintaining regulatory oversight through import limits and documentation requirements.

The draft law must pass additional readings before it can enter into force.

News.Az