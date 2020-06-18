Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Turkish diplomat on elections as UNGA president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir on the occasion of his election as president of the UN General Assembly.

“We extend our most sincere congratulations to Turkish Ambassador Volkan Bozkir on his election as President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly. We wish Ambassador Bozkır every success in assumption this highest position at the United Nations and in all his future endeavor,” the ministry wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

News.Az